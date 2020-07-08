1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Tulsa health official: Trump rally "likely contributed" to coronavirus spike

President Trump speaks at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. on June 20, 2020. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump's campaign rally and related protests in Tulsa in late June "more than likely" contributed to the area's recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Public health officials, including Dart himself, had urged the campaign to postpone the rally, fearing that a large indoor gathering with few people wearing masks could accelerate the spread of the virus.

What they're saying: “In the past few days, we’ve seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several large events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we just connect the dots,” Dart said.

  • Asked about Dart's comments at a press briefing Wednesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded: "I would just say I have no data to indicate that on my end. It is the decision of individuals whether they go. We encourage the wearing of masks."

The state of play: Tulsa County confirmed 261 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 206 cases on Tuesday. The state has over 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, per Johns Hopkins University.

Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported a record 60,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours as infections continue increasing in hotspots like Florida, Texas and Arizona.

By the numbers: The U.S. topped more than 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with more than 131,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 36.8 million tests have been administered and 936,000 have recovered.

Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Novel coronavirus cases in Africa surpassed 500,000 on Wednesday, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization's Africa branch.

The big picture: The virus has already killed more people in Africa than the Ebola outbreak did in West Africa from 2014 to 2016, AP reports, citing the WHO. The majority of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the continent are located in South Africa.

Health

N.Y., N.J. and CT to require travelers from 19 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Visitors from Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma will now be required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, bringing the total number of states subject to the tri-state area's restrictions to 19.

Why it matters: The tri-state area, the original hub of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., has successfully flattened its curve and is beginning to reopen. Officials fear, however, that the surge of cases in others states across the country will erase New York and its neighboring states' progress.

