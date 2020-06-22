1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Two Trump campaign staffers who attended rally test positive for coronavirus

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Two members of the Trump campaign staff who attended the president's rally in Tulsa on Saturday have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the campaign's communications director Tim Murtaugh.

The big picture: The campaign says the two staffers wore face masks during the entire event, which drew thousands of supporters. Health officials, including several in Tulsa, had urged the campaign to delay the rally, warning of the risk of spreading the virus. Six campaign staffers for the president were quarantined after testing positive before the rally last week,.

What they're saying:

"After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus. These staff members attended the rally but were wearing masks during the entire event. Upon the positive tests, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contact tracing protocols."
— Communications director Tim Murtaugh

Worth noting: The White House said on Monday it is "scaling back" coronavirus temperature checks for visitors who enter the complex.

Orion Rummler
Jun 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally

Trump supporters gather in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Six of President Trump's staffers, who were part of the campaign's advance team for the president's Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have been quarantined after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the campaign told Axios.

Why it matters: Trump's Saturday rally is expected to draw tens of thousands of supporters and protesters. The president has specified that face coverings at the event are optional, telling Axios' Jonathan Swan on Friday: "I recommend people do what they want."

Jacob Knutson
Updated Jun 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Tulsa fire department says just under 6,200 people attended Trump rally

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Just under 6,200 people attended President Trump's rally in Tulsa Saturday, well below the BOK Center's total capacity of 19,200, a public information officer for the Tulsa Fire Department told Forbes Sunday.

Why it matters: Trump's campaign had planned to turn the rally into a massive pro-Trump festival to energize his re-election bid amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality. Campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted last week that 800,000 people had signed up to attend the rally.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump holds first campaign rally since start of coronavirus pandemic

President Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump addressed thousands who gathered for his smaller-than-expected rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, calling the crowd "warriors."

Driving the news: The event was originally billed as a massive gathering that could attract tens of thousands outside as well as inside the 19,000-capacity arena. But the larger crowds didn't materialize and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence canceled plans for outdoor speeches.

