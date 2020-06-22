16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House scales back coronavirus temperature checks for visitors

President Trump after delivering remarks on testing in May. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The White House announced Monday it was "scaling back" coronavirus temperature checks for visitors upon entering the complex.

The state of play: While people who will find themselves in close proximity to President Trump or Vice President Pence will still get temperature checks and coronavirus tests, it reflects a continued loosening of restrictions around the executive mansion, as the administration moved to make face masks optional last week.

  • "Social distancing, hand sanitizer, regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, and voluntary facial coverings" all remain in place for visitors, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.
  • Deere said that the decision was made in conjunction with Washington, D.C.'s move into "phase two" of its coronavirus reopening plan on Monday — which allows for indoor dining and gym use at reduced capacities, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: NBC News' Monica Alba tweeted this morning that the temperature checks and health questions that had been in place "for months" at White House entrances were not taking place — and the tents where they had been conducted were coming down.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 1 million Brazilians have tested positive for COVID-19. The country has the world's second-highest number of deaths and infections after the U.S., which has reported almost 120,000 people have died from the virus and over 2.2 million tested positive.

Updated 12 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 30,000 new novel coronavirus cases were reported on two consecutive days in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Why it matters: The cases confirmed on Friday and Saturday marked the "highest daily total since May 1," CNBC notes. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on CNN Sunday the Trump administration is preparing for a potential second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.

Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

