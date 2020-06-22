White House scales back coronavirus temperature checks for visitors

The White House announced Monday it was "scaling back" coronavirus temperature checks for visitors upon entering the complex.

The state of play: While people who will find themselves in close proximity to President Trump or Vice President Pence will still get temperature checks and coronavirus tests, it reflects a continued loosening of restrictions around the executive mansion, as the administration moved to make face masks optional last week.

"Social distancing, hand sanitizer, regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, and voluntary facial coverings" all remain in place for visitors, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Deere said that the decision was made in conjunction with Washington, D.C.'s move into "phase two" of its coronavirus reopening plan on Monday — which allows for indoor dining and gym use at reduced capacities, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: NBC News' Monica Alba tweeted this morning that the temperature checks and health questions that had been in place "for months" at White House entrances were not taking place — and the tents where they had been conducted were coming down.

