White House scales back coronavirus temperature checks for visitors
President Trump after delivering remarks on testing in May. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The White House announced Monday it was "scaling back" coronavirus temperature checks for visitors upon entering the complex.
The state of play: While people who will find themselves in close proximity to President Trump or Vice President Pence will still get temperature checks and coronavirus tests, it reflects a continued loosening of restrictions around the executive mansion, as the administration moved to make face masks optional last week.
- "Social distancing, hand sanitizer, regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, and voluntary facial coverings" all remain in place for visitors, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.
- Deere said that the decision was made in conjunction with Washington, D.C.'s move into "phase two" of its coronavirus reopening plan on Monday — which allows for indoor dining and gym use at reduced capacities, per the Washington Post.
The big picture: NBC News' Monica Alba tweeted this morning that the temperature checks and health questions that had been in place "for months" at White House entrances were not taking place — and the tents where they had been conducted were coming down.
