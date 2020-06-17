1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Face masks will no longer be required for White House staff

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a press conference on June 17. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

White House staff will be recommended, but no longer required to wear a face mask while traveling through the West Wing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a briefing on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The White House required masks for staff members in May after multiple people tested positive for the coronavirus, including Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, and Trump's personal valet.

The big picture: Some states' requirements that face masks be worn in public may have led to hundreds of thousands of fewer coronavirus cases than there would have been without the mandates, according to a study in Health Affairs.

  • And yet wearing masks has become a political touchpoint in the culture war over containing the coronavirus.
  • 76% of Democrats say they wear a mask when leaving home, compared to 59% of Republicans, according to a poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Go deeper: Trump campaign says all Tulsa rally attendants will be provided with masks

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens
8 hours ago - Health

Mask mandates may have prevented hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some states' requirements that face masks be worn in public may have led to hundreds of thousands of fewer coronavirus cases than there would have been without the mandates, according to a new study in Health Affairs.

Yes, but: Despite the growing body of evidence that this simple mitigation strategy is one of our best defenses against the coronavirus, wearing them remains controversial, and mandating their use even more so.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
14 mins ago - World

Trump to welcome Poland's president days before election

Duda with Trump last June. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

President Trump will welcome his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, to the White House on Wednesday, four days before the Polish presidential election.

Why it matters: The visit is the first from a foreign leader since early March, and a political gift to Duda and Poland's populist ruling party, Law and Justice. It also comes as Trump is considering increasing the U.S. troop presence in Poland and decreasing it in Germany. Trump has embraced the Polish government during its showdown with the EU over encroachment on the rule of law.

Go deeper: A Law and Justice view on "sovereignty"

Sara Fischer
49 mins ago - Technology

Twitter adds ability to record audio in tweets

Photo: Twitter

Twitter said Wednesday that it will add voice messages to tweets — allowing up to 140 seconds of audio.

Why it matters: Twitter is already the go-to platform for breaking news in the U.S. and often around the world. Voice Tweets will add a new dimension to breaking news for the site, as users can record what's happening around them or record their thoughts and reflections immediately and post them as events unfold.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow