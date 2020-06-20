Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally

Six of President Trump's staffers, who were part of the campaign's advance team for the president's Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have been quarantined after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the campaign told Axios.

Why it matters: Trump's Saturday rally is expected to draw tens of thousands of supporters and protesters. The president has specified that face coverings at the event are optional, telling Axios' Jonathan Swan on Friday: "I recommend people do what they want."

What they're saying: “Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events," Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign communications director said in a statement emailed to Axios. "Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented."

"No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer," Murtaugh said.

NBC News' Carol Lee was first to report the positive coronavirus tests.

