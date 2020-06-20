37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally

Trump supporters gather in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Six of President Trump's staffers, who were part of the campaign's advance team for the president's Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have been quarantined after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the campaign told Axios.

Why it matters: Trump's Saturday rally is expected to draw tens of thousands of supporters and protesters. The president has specified that face coverings at the event are optional, telling Axios' Jonathan Swan on Friday: "I recommend people do what they want."

What they're saying: “Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events," Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign communications director said in a statement emailed to Axios. "Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented."

  • "No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer," Murtaugh said.
  • NBC News' Carol Lee was first to report the positive coronavirus tests.

Jonathan Swan
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, mask optional

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump defended his decision to move ahead with a controversial large-scale Tulsa rally this weekend amid the pandemic, saying in an interview Friday with Axios that "we have to get back to living our lives" and "we're going to have a wild evening tomorrow night at Oklahoma."

  • Pressed on why he wasn't using his presidential bully pulpit to encourage rally attendees to wear masks, Trump described masks as "a double-edged sword." When asked if he recommended people wear them, he added: "I recommend people do what they want."
Kendall Baker
5 hours ago - Sports

"Not so fast" for return of sports as athletes test positive for coronavirus

Screenshot: CNN

Friday was not a good day for sports as teams report an increase in positive coronavirus tests among their players.

Why it matters: Considering the NBA shut down in March over one positive test, and leagues and schools are now starting up again with hundreds of cases, there’s reason to be concerned about the viability of sports this summer and into the fall.

Rashaan Ayesh
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Shooting leaves one dead in Seattle's protest zone

Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

A 19-year-old male has been fatally shot and another male remains in critical condition following an early morning shooting inside Seattle's protest zone known as Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), according to the Seattle Police Department.

The state of play: The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. local time near downtown Seattle. The police say they attempted to find the shooting victim, "but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victim." SPD does not currently have anyone in custody. Investigators are reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for more information, Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.