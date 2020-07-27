President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tested positive for coronavirus, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: O'Brien, who is isolating at home and working remotely, is the closest official to Trump to test positive thus far.

Others close to the president, like his one of his personal valets, and Vice President Pence, like his press secretary Katie Miller, have tested positive — highlighting the difficulty of keeping the virus at bay even in the White House.

The big picture: The White House uses a method of contact tracing and rapid testing by utilizing a 15-minute Abbott Labs test in order to protect Trump and Pence — and that is precisely what many experts say could allow life to return to normal if executed at scale.

What they're saying: "He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site. There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted," the White House said in a statement confirming Bloomberg's reporting.