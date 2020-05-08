Pence press secretary tests positive for the coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump said Friday. The new comes a day after Trump's valet did the same.

Why it matters: This shows that, despite regular testing and measures to protect Trump and Pence, White House officials can still be — and are being — exposed to the virus.

Between the lines: Miller's positive diagnosis, which Axios has confirmed through additional sources, means that several people within the West Wing may have been exposed to the virus.

As Pence's spokesperson, she is in close contact with the vice president and has accompanied him on his recent travels across the country. She is also married to senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who works in the West Wing.

The latest: The news of Miller contracting the virus delayed Pence's Friday trip to Iowa by about an hour. Miller, who would normally travel with the vice president, wasn't on board Air Force Two today when Pence's team learned of the news.

But six aides who had been exposed to Miller were asked to deplane, per a senior administration official. All six tested negative, per a pool report.

Miller has not had direct contact with Trump recently, the official said. The official wouldn’t comment on her proximity to Pence.

Worth noting: Many news outlets decided not to reveal Miller's identity out of respect for her privacy. However, Trump told reporters Friday afternoon that "Katie" had tested positive for the virus.

Trump said Thursday that White House staff, who were being tested on a weekly basis, would be tested daily now.

