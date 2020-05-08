1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pence press secretary tests positive for the coronavirus

Miller talks with Marc Short, Pence's chief of staff, on March 24. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump said Friday. The new comes a day after Trump's valet did the same.

Why it matters: This shows that, despite regular testing and measures to protect Trump and Pence, White House officials can still be — and are being — exposed to the virus.

Between the lines: Miller's positive diagnosis, which Axios has confirmed through additional sources, means that several people within the West Wing may have been exposed to the virus.

  • As Pence's spokesperson, she is in close contact with the vice president and has accompanied him on his recent travels across the country. She is also married to senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who works in the West Wing.
  • She did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

The latest: The news of Miller contracting the virus delayed Pence's Friday trip to Iowa by about an hour. Miller, who would normally travel with the vice president, wasn't on board Air Force Two today when Pence's team learned of the news.

  • But six aides who had been exposed to Miller were asked to deplane, per a senior administration official. All six tested negative, per a pool report.
  • Miller has not had direct contact with Trump recently, the official said. The official wouldn’t comment on her proximity to Pence.

Worth noting: Many news outlets decided not to reveal Miller's identity out of respect for her privacy. However, Trump told reporters Friday afternoon that "Katie" had tested positive for the virus.

  • Trump said Thursday that White House staff, who were being tested on a weekly basis, would be tested daily now.

Go deeper:

Air Force Two delayed after Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Black men and women are roughly twice as likely to die from the coronavirus than white people in England and Wales, the NHS reported in new data released Thursday.

The big picture: Health officials in the U.S. have outlined causes for the heightened coronavirus risks for people of color in America: chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality. The NHS analysis found similar potential causes like wealth disparity, the New York Times reports.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 19 hours ago - Health

Reality check: Pence didn't deliver empty PPE boxes for photo op

Screenshot via CNBC

Video apparently showing Vice President Pence delivering empty boxes of personal protective equipment to a Virginia nursing home on Thursday that later went viral was edited by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to remove important context.

The state of play: The video from Kimmel's monologue on Thursday night was tweeted by Democratic pollster Matt McDermott, but it does not show the full context of Pence's appearance. Kimmel later apologized on Twitter.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The U.S. economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April as the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7%.

By the numbers: States are projecting major deficits in their budgets as a result of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health