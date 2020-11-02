Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and President Donald Trump during a March briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Trump responded Sunday night to chants from the crowd at his Florida, campaign rally to fire NIAID director Anthony Fauci by saying, "Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election."
Why it matters: Trump's remarks at the Opa-locka rally come less than 48 hours before polls close and a day after the White House issued a scathing response to Fauci's bleak assessment of the U.S. handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Flashback: What Dr. Fauci has coming
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.