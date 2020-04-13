2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What Dr. Fauci has coming

Mike AllenJonathan Swan

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

President Trump retweeted a tweet on Sunday night that concluded "Time to #FireFauci," which could unleash some conservatives' simmering suspicions about Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The state of play: Fauci, who has advised six presidents and held high government office back to 1984, is heralded on the cover of the forthcoming issue of The New Yorker as "THE MOST TRUSTED MAN IN AMERICA" — and rising celebrity is always dangerous for a Trump adviser.

  • Fauci also seemed to fuel criticism of the president yesterday when CNN's Jake Tapper asked about a weekend New York Times story documenting warnings about the virus that Trump had downplayed.
  • "[O]bviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing, and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives," Fauci replied. "Obviously, no one is going to deny that. ... But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then."
  • The Drudge Report bannered the exchange: "FAUCI DOWNLOADS ON TRUMP."

Why it matters: Trump has embarked on what he has repeatedly called the biggest decision of his life — when to urge governors to begin rolling back shutdown guidance, allowing businesses to reopen.

Administration sources tell Axios they haven’t had the sense that Trump was ready to fire Fauci — at least that was the case before the tweet.

  • But there is enormous pent-up energy among some of Trump’s allies in conservative media to launch a full-blown campaign to pressure the president to remove Fauci.

The most prominent conservative media figures — especially Fox News opinion stars — have so far mostly treated Fauci with kid gloves.

  • And some administration officials have been shielding him from what would have been worse attacks from allies on the outside.
  • These allies — who Trump has been reading and chatting with on the phone — blame Fauci for talking Trump into the shutdown, and for basing advice on faulty modeling.

The bottom line: Trump’s tweet may be the green light some prominent conservatives have been seeking to unload on Fauci.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Fauci on Trump's delayed response to coronavirus: "It is what it is"

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "no one is going to deny" that more lives could have been saved during the coronavirus crisis if the Trump administration had implemented social distancing guidelines prior to March.

Why it matters: The New York Times reported Saturday that the administration’s top public health experts, including Fauci, concluded on Feb. 21 that the U.S. would need to move toward aggressive social distancing even if it would disrupt the economy and millions of American lives.

Go deeperArrow22 hours ago - Health
Axios

World coronavirus updates: Italy and France report slow in death rates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Health officials in Italy and France reported a decrease in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus, as the United Kingdom's toll surpassed 10,000 on Sunday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 had killed more than 114,000 people and over infected 1.85 million globally by Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 434,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health
Jonathan Swan

The great reopening debate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The great debate over when and how to reopen the American economy is playing out on the Sunday morning news shows, in opinion pages of the nation's newspapers — and among an increasingly influential cohort of armchair critics taking issue with faulty projections on which the administration has been relying.

What we're watching: Dr. Anthony Fauci sounded a warning on CNN's "State of the Union," for people who are eager to quickly reopen the country. "There is always the possibility ... as we get into next fall, and the beginning of early winter, that we could see a rebound [of the virus]," Fauci said.

Go deeperArrow13 hours ago - Health