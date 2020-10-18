39 mins ago - Health

Infectious-disease expert: Scott Atlas' herd immunity claims are "pseudoscience"

Michael Osterholm, a renowned infectious-disease expert, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that a "herd immunity" theory reportedly invoked by one of President Trump's favorite coronavirus advisers "is the most amazing combination of pixie dust and pseudoscience I've ever seen."

Context: Senior administration officials, who spoke anonymously with reporters last week in a call scheduled by the White House, said that allowing "those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection" is the "most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity," per the New York Times and Washington Post.

  • Achieving herd immunity — in which widespread outbreaks are prevented because enough people in a community are immune to a disease — without an effective vaccine would result in widespread fatalities.

Driving the news: Scott Atlas, a radiologist who has clashed with other members of the coronavirus task force over his controversial views, reportedly turned down a proposed increase in coronavirus testing by a New York University economist in September by referencing a theory that only 25% or 20% of people need the infection for the rest of the population to be protected, according to the New York Times.

What they're saying: "First of all, that 20% number is the most amazing combination of pixie dust and pseudoscience I've ever seen," Osterholm said in response to Atlas' alleged comments. "It is 50%–70% at minimum."

  • "And remember when we talk about getting to 50%–70% protection, we're talking you can get there with disease — but if that happens, there will be lots of deaths, a lot of serious illnesses — or we can try to get there with vaccination, and postponing the number of people who get sick until we have the vaccines available."
  • "5o%–70% just slows down transmission, it doesn't stop it. So this virus is going to keep looking for wood to burn for as long as it can ... so, our goal is to get as many people protected with vaccines," he said.

The other side: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday that herd immunity is not the Trump administration's policy to deal with the pandemic, adding, "It's a desire through vaccination to get to herd immunity, but it may be an outcome of all of those steps, but the desire is to reduce cases."

  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters last month that "herd immunity has never been a strategy" for the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus, after the president claimed that the coronavirus would disappear when people develop "a herd mentality."

The big picture: Osterholm warned that the U.S. is likely to "blow right through" its July peak in infections, with case numbers "much larger" than 75,000 per day as the country barrels toward a "very dark fall."

Go deeper: Twitter removes tweet from Scott Atlas claiming masks do not work

Go deeper

Axios
19 hours ago - Health

N.Y. deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state will deploy a "micro-cluster strategy" to target the coronavirus "block-by-block" instead of at the statewide or regional levels.

Why it matters: Cuomo said that while New York's infection rate has remained relatively low — at an average of 1.1% average as of Saturday — “the fall is a new phase."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Herd immunity claims by top Trump adviser are "pseudoscience," infectious-disease expert saysPelosi sets 48-hour deadline for White House on stimulus talks.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. States: New York deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"
  5. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine — Struggling retailers hope for a Christmas miracle.
  6. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
9 hours ago - World

In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A bar owner closes up before the citywide 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew comes into effect on Oct. 17 in Paris, France. Photo: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Streets in the usually bustling Paris and eight other French cities were "deserted" Saturday, as a four-week overnight curfew came into effect to combat spiking coronavirus cases, per the BBC.

The big picture: Restrictions are returning across Europe as cases surge. Though governments are stopping short of crippling nationwide lockdowns, some have imposed regional ones. Take a look at what's happening, in photos.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow