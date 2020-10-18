Twitter removes tweet from Trump's COVID adviser claiming masks do not work

Twitter took down a tweet from one of President Trump's most visible coronavirus task force members, Scott Atlas, that claimed widespread use of face masks does not help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Why it matters: Atlas — who is a radiologist, not an epidemiologist — has become one of the president's favorite coronavirus advisers, despite his controversial views. Atlas has falsely claimed that "herd immunity" can be achieved with 20%–25% of the population infected, and he suggested that calls for widespread testing and tracing are "grossly misguided.”

The big picture: Atlas' tweet marks yet another example of the Trump administration sharing false or misleading information about COVID-19 as cases continue to spike across the country. Twitter told CNN the tweet was in violation of the company's misleading information policy around COVID-19 that could lead to harm.

The company has flagged and limited the sharing of several of Trump's misleading tweets around the coronavirus.

Atlas linked to an article from the American Enterprise Institute that questioned the effectiveness of masks.

The bottom line: Ten states reported their highest number of coronavirus cases on Friday, and the country as a whole reported 70,000 new infections in a day for the first time since July.

