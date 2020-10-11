Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Twitter flagged a tweet from President Trump on Sunday morning in which he claimed, without evidence, that he is now "immune" to the coronavirus.
Why it matters: Trump continues to be one of the most prominent sources of coronavirus misinformation, eight months into the pandemic.
Details: While Trump's doctors have said that he is no longer transmitting the virus, they have not said when the president's last negative test was.
- The science on immunity for people who recover from the virus is still unclear.
- The CDC says a person infected with COVID-19 may not need to get tested again in the three months after recovery, but it "does not imply a person is immune to reinfection."
Background: Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is now immune to the coronavirus, saying the same in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo earlier on Sunday.
- Back in May, Twitter stated they would flag coronavirus-related tweets by "anyone sharing misleading information that meets the requirements of our policy, including world leaders."
