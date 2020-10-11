Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19

Twitter flagged a tweet from President Trump on Sunday morning in which he claimed, without evidence, that he is now "immune" to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Trump continues to be one of the most prominent sources of coronavirus misinformation, eight months into the pandemic.

Details: While Trump's doctors have said that he is no longer transmitting the virus, they have not said when the president's last negative test was.

The science on immunity for people who recover from the virus is still unclear.

The CDC says a person infected with COVID-19 may not need to get tested again in the three months after recovery, but it "does not imply a person is immune to reinfection."

Background: Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is now immune to the coronavirus, saying the same in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo earlier on Sunday.

Back in May, Twitter stated they would flag coronavirus-related tweets by "anyone sharing misleading information that meets the requirements of our policy, including world leaders."

Screenshot: Twitter

