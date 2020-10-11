2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Twitter flagged a tweet from President Trump on Sunday morning in which he claimed, without evidence, that he is now "immune" to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Trump continues to be one of the most prominent sources of coronavirus misinformation, eight months into the pandemic.

Details: While Trump's doctors have said that he is no longer transmitting the virus, they have not said when the president's last negative test was.

  • The science on immunity for people who recover from the virus is still unclear.
  • The CDC says a person infected with COVID-19 may not need to get tested again in the three months after recovery, but it "does not imply a person is immune to reinfection."

Background: Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is now immune to the coronavirus, saying the same in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo earlier on Sunday.

  • Back in May, Twitter stated they would flag coronavirus-related tweets by "anyone sharing misleading information that meets the requirements of our policy, including world leaders."
Screenshot: Twitter

Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk

President Trump addresses a rally on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum published Saturday.

Of note: The memo does not mention when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was nor whether he's continuing to be treated for COVID-19, but Conley stated that the president has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved."

3 hours ago - Health

Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure

Leonard Schleifer, the founder and CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, said on Sunday that President Trump's successful treatment with the company's antibody cocktail is "the weakest evidence you can get" on whether the drug is a cure.

Driving the news: Since leaving Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is "immune" from COVID-19 and said he views the antibody cocktail as a "cure."

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show

The White House refused to allow Anthony Fauci or any of the medical experts on the coronavirus task force to appear on ABC's "This Week," host Jon Karl said Sunday.

Why it matters: President Trump has previously faced criticism for silencing Fauci, and White House officials have refused to answer basic questions about President Trump's COVID test results, as it scrambles to respond to an outbreak within its own ranks.

