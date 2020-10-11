32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk

President Trump addresses a rally on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum published Saturday.

Of note: The memo does not mention when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was or whether he was continuing to be treated for COVID-19, but it states that the president has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved." Conley states that "there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus,"

Go deeper: In photos: Trump's first White House rally since contracting coronavirus

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk |Trump speaks from White House in first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis — Chris Christie released from hospitalGOP social-distances Trump.
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus casesHow genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19.
  3. Business: As job losses continue, doubts are rising about unemployment data.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
  6. Science: A bat signal for pandemics
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
13 hours ago - Health

U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. on Friday reported over 57,000 new coronavirus cases, marking the third consecutive day of more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases nationwide, per data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The state of play: The U.S. is facing another wave of COVID-19 cases as temperatures begin to drop and states continue their gradual reopenings. The pace of coronavirus infections increased last week in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., and only declined in four states and Puerto Rico, Axios' Sam Baker writes.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
12 hours ago - Health

How genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A startup is developing a genetic test that could identify people at risk of an inflammatory overreaction to COVID-19.

Why it matters: If we can predict who might be in danger of a severe COVID-19 case, we can focus prevention and potentially treatment on those who might need it the most.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow