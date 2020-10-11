President Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum published Saturday.

Of note: The memo does not mention when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was or whether he was continuing to be treated for COVID-19, but it states that the president has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved." Conley states that "there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus,"

