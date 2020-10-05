Trump says he will be discharged from coronavirus hospitalization

President Trump tweeted Monday that he will be discharged at 6:30 p.m. ET after a three-night hospital stint at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: The president, who has a number of risk factors for severe coronavirus symptoms, is still only a few days out from his initial diagnosis and has already had a number of complications. The course of the illness can run for almost two weeks, though it varies from patient to patient, per the CDC.

Between the lines: The president also has a team of doctors and a helicopter on call. Trump's doctors can virtually replicate a hospital environment in the residence, including the ability to give the president supplemental oxygen and other high-level medical treatment if needed.

What they're saying: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" the president tweeted.

Brian Garibaldi, a Johns Hopkins University doctor assisting in Trump's treatment, had hinted Sunday that the president could be discharged while continuing his treatment course.

Zoom in: Trump experienced two "transient" episodes in which his oxygen saturation levels dropped and he received supplemental oxygen in the past few days, White House physician Sean Conley said on Sunday.

Conley said that Trump also received dexamethasone — a steroid that has been found to significantly reduce the risk of death among patients who are on a ventilator but provides more limited benefit for patients on supplemental oxygen.

The big picture: Information on the actual state of Trump's health has been muddled amid conflicting statements this weekend from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Conley.