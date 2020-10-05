29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will be discharged from coronavirus hospitalization

Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Monday that he will be discharged at 6:30 p.m. ET after a three-night hospital stint at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: The president, who has a number of risk factors for severe coronavirus symptoms, is still only a few days out from his initial diagnosis and has already had a number of complications. The course of the illness can run for almost two weeks, though it varies from patient to patient, per the CDC.

Between the lines: The president also has a team of doctors and a helicopter on call. Trump's doctors can virtually replicate a hospital environment in the residence, including the ability to give the president supplemental oxygen and other high-level medical treatment if needed.

What they're saying: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" the president tweeted.

Zoom in: Trump experienced two "transient" episodes in which his oxygen saturation levels dropped and he received supplemental oxygen in the past few days, White House physician Sean Conley said on Sunday.

  • Conley said that Trump also received dexamethasone — a steroid that has been found to significantly reduce the risk of death among patients who are on a ventilator but provides more limited benefit for patients on supplemental oxygen.

The big picture: Information on the actual state of Trump's health has been muddled amid conflicting statements this weekend from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Conley.

Sam Baker
8 hours ago - Health

Trump's health: What we know

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

It is very difficult to get a comprehensive, trustworthy read on the severity of President Trump's infection.

What they're saying: Sean Conley, Trump's lead doctor, said all weekend that Trump is doing well and experiencing only relatively minor symptoms. And with its many photo ops, the White House is clearly trying to send the same message.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump makes "surprise visit" to supporters outside Walter Reed

President Trump posted a new video to his Twitter account on Sunday saying that he is going to pay a "surprise visit" to supporters who have gathered outside of Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19. He was spotted moments later in an SUV wearing a mask and waving to supporters.

Why it matters: The drive-by likely violates CDC guidelines, which call on health care professionals to "limit transport and movement of the patient outside of the room to medically essential purposes."

Go deeper (1 min. read)
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows: "Still optimistic" that Trump will return to White House on Monday

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday that the administration is "still optimistic" that President Trump will return to the White House later in the day, after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The state of play: In a statement to the network, Meadows said that the president "continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule," but noted that Trump will meet with his medical team in order to determine next steps. Trump's doctors hinted Sunday that he could be discharged early this week.

Go deeper: A West Wing meltdown.