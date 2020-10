President Trump departed Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening to return to the White House via Marine One after spending three nights at the hospital for coronavirus treatment.

Upon reaching the White House, Trump took off his mask and saluted Marine One as photographers encircled him. He then walked into the White House, still maskless and infected with COVID-19. The photo op sparked immediate outrage on social media and among cable news commentators.

Go deeper: Read today's updates from Trump's medical team