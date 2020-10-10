In photos: Trump's first White House rally since contracting coronavirus

Trump on the Blue Room Balcony before a crowd of supporters on Oct. 10. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
President Trump held a Saturday rally on the South Lawn of the White House with 300 to 400 attendees — his first public event in nine days.
Why it matters: It was the president's first event since he contracted the coronavirus, featuring conservative activist Candace Owens and the group “Blexit,” which seeks to convince Black voters to join the Republican Party.
In photos:
