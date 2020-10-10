In photos: Trump's first White House rally since contracting coronavirus

President Trump held a Saturday rally on the South Lawn of the White House with 300 to 400 attendees — his first public event in nine days.

Why it matters: It was the president's first event since he contracted the coronavirus, featuring conservative activist Candace Owens and the group “Blexit,” which seeks to convince Black voters to join the Republican Party.

In photos:

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters on the South Lawn of the White House watching President Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

An overview of the crowd at the White House. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

