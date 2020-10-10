2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump speaks from White House in first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump said during a Saturday rally on the South Lawn of the White House that the coronavirus "is going to disappear."

Why it matters: The rally with 300 to 400 attendees was the president's first public event since he contracted the coronavirus, and included conservative activist Candace Owens and the group “Blexit,” which seeks to convince Black voters to join the Republican Party.

Between the lines: Though Judd Deere, a spokesperson for the White House, told reporters before the event that the gathering was unrelated to the president's reelection efforts, Trump's Saturday speech featured remarks he often makes on the campaign trail.

  • The speech was roughly 18 minutes, which is uncharacteristically short for the president, and Trump described the event as a peaceful protest.

What he's saying: "I'm feeling great," the president said. "We're starting very big with our rallies ... because we cannot allow our country to become a socialist country."

  • "Through the power of the American spirit, I think more than anything else, science, medicine will eradicate the China virus once and for all," he added from the Blue Room Balcony.
  • "We'll get rid of it all over the world. See big flare-ups in Europe, flare-up in Canada. You saw that today. A lot of flare-ups. It is going to disappear. It is disappearing and the vaccines are going to help and the therapeutics are going to help a lot."

The other side: "Good luck," Joe Biden said of the event. "I wouldn't show up unless you had a mask and were distanced."

Reality check: Though Trump acknowledged "flare-ups" in Canada and Europe, he did not comment on the status of the pandemic the U.S.

The big picture: Multiple people, including Republican senators and political aides to the president, tested positive for the virus after they attended the last major public event at the White House — the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26.

What's next: The president has a planned campaign rally on Monday in Florida.

Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to resume public events with a White House rally on Saturday

Trump standing on the Truman Balcony after returning to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump will hold a rally from the White House on Saturday followed by a campaign event in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, the president tweeted on Friday and White House officials confirmed.

Why it matters: These will be the president's first public events since he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Saturday's event will come just five days after Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center.

Ursula Perano
6 hours ago - Health

U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. on Friday reported over 57,000 new coronavirus cases, marking the third consecutive day of more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases nationwide, per data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The state of play: The U.S. is facing another wave of COVID-19 cases as temperatures begin to drop and states continue their gradual reopenings. The pace of coronavirus infections increased last week in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., and only declined in four states and Puerto Rico, Axios' Sam Baker writes.

Ursula Perano
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie released from hospital after coronavirus treatment

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was released from the hospital on Saturday after a week of treatment for the coronavirus.

The big picture: Christie, 58, appears to have contracted COVID-19 in the White House coronavirus outbreak, which saw positive tests from President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. The former governor tweeted on Oct. 3 that he was checking himself into the hospital per guidance from his doctors.

