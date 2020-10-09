Fauci: We had a superspreader event at the White House

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CBS News Radio on Friday that the "data speak for themselves," there was "a superspreader event at the White House."

Driving the news: Several people who attended the White House's Rose Garden celebration for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett have tested positive for the coronavirus, including President Trump. Photos and video from the event show that few in attendance wore masks.

The White House has been criticized for its response to the outbreak.

It did not respond to a request for comment.

What he's saying: “It was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks,” Fauci said, appearing to refer to the Rose Garden event.

When asked what he thought about those who criticize him for initially saying masks were not required for all individuals, Fauci said, “I just think they’re not understanding the evolving amount of knowledge that occurs when you have an evolving situation like an outbreak. We’ve explained that multiple times.”

"The better part of the recommendation would be, everybody should wear a mask, literally, universally."

The bottom line: "The White House — despite its infinite access to the best resources available — continues to respond to its own coronavirus outbreak about as recklessly as possible," Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

