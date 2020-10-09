9 mins ago - Health

Fauci: We had a superspreader event at the White House

Photo: Aeme Jennings/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CBS News Radio on Friday that the "data speak for themselves," there was "a superspreader event at the White House."

Driving the news: Several people who attended the White House's Rose Garden celebration for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett have tested positive for the coronavirus, including President Trump. Photos and video from the event show that few in attendance wore masks.

  • The White House has been criticized for its response to the outbreak.
  • It did not respond to a request for comment.

What he's saying: “It was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks,” Fauci said, appearing to refer to the Rose Garden event.

  • When asked what he thought about those who criticize him for initially saying masks were not required for all individuals, Fauci said, “I just think they’re not understanding the evolving amount of knowledge that occurs when you have an evolving situation like an outbreak. We’ve explained that multiple times.”
  • "The better part of the recommendation would be, everybody should wear a mask, literally, universally."

The bottom line: "The White House — despite its infinite access to the best resources available — continues to respond to its own coronavirus outbreak about as recklessly as possible," Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

Go deeper: Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
13 hours ago - Health

Washington's big contact tracing problem

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The D.C. Health Department is trying to jump-start contact tracing efforts around the White House's coronavirus outbreak. Tracing has been inadequate so far even as cases spread deeper into the city.

The big picture: The White House has decided not to move forward with recommended public health protocols of contact tracing and testing since President Trump tested positive for the virus. 

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump grants first on-camera interview after coronavirus diagnosis to Fox News

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will be interviewed on camera during Friday's episode of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by Dr. Marc Siegel, the network announced.

Why it matters: It will be the president's first on-camera sit-down since being diagnosed with coronavirus last week. He called into Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business show and Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Thursday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: McConnell says stimulus "unlikely" before election despite Trump's desperation — Science gets political as Trump touts experimental drugs.
  2. Health: Washington's big contact tracing problem.
  3. Business: As job losses continue, doubts are rising about unemployment data.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!