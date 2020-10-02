An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of the U.S.’ larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

COVID-19 positives:

President Trump tested positive early Friday and is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms.

First Lady Melania Trump tested positive early Friday and is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms.

White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive on Thursday.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive on Wednesday.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tested positive on Thursday.

COVID-19 negatives:

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative on Friday.

Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative on Friday.

POTUS son Barron Trump tested negative on Friday.

Ivanka Trump tested negative on Friday.

Jared Kushner tested negative on Friday.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Comey Barrett tested negative on Friday.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar tested negative on Friday.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper tested negative on Wednesday and will be tested again on Friday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tested negative on Friday.

Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow tested negative. Kudlow said he gets tested every day.

TBD:

The COVID-19 status of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer remains unknown. It is unclear whether former Vice President Joe Biden has tested negative since Trump's results became public.

