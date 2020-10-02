31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of the U.S.’ larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

COVID-19 positives:

  • President Trump tested positive early Friday and is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms.
  • First Lady Melania Trump tested positive early Friday and is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms.
  • White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive on Thursday.
  • Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive on Wednesday.
  • Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tested positive on Thursday.

COVID-19 negatives:

TBD:

  • The COVID-19 status of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer remains unknown. It is unclear whether former Vice President Joe Biden has tested negative since Trump's results became public.

Among Democrats:

  • Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday after attending the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The president is infected

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump, who had talked and acted like he was medically invincible, tweeted just before 1 a.m. that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: The shocking announcement has personal, political, medical, financial and national security ramifications. Election Day is 32 days away. Markets hate uncertainty, and we now have the biggest X factor in the world.

