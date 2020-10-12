41 mins ago - Health

White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump tested negative for COVID-19 with an Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test "on consecutive days," according to a memo from White House physician Sean Conley shared by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Conley did not specify what days Trump tested negative.

The state of play: The memo comes days after Conley said Trump had met the "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others."

  • It also comes as the president has resumed holding public events, like a rally he held from the White House last Saturday and a campaign event he has planned in Florida on Monday.
  • Rapid tests like the one Conley said Trump has taken are less accurate in detecting the virus than the more sensitive PCR swab tests.

Worth noting: The White House has still not shared the timing of Trump's last negative test before his Oct. 2 announcement that he had contracted the virus, citing privacy reasons.

The bottom line: Conley wrote that the president's "repeatedly negative antigen tests," along with clinical and laboratory data, "have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others."

14 hours ago - Health

What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The White House coronavirus outbreak has provided a high-profile example of the limitations of rapid diagnostic testing.

Why it matters: New kinds of tests are quickly coming onto the market and being used in places like schools and nursing homes, adding urgency to the debate over how such testing should be used.

6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in Capitol

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to speak to reporters outside Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing on Monday after they requested that he keep his face mask on.

Why it matters: Meadows has been working out of the White House, which has become a hotspot for the coronavirus over the past two weeks.

8 hours ago - Health

Sen. Mike Lee attends Supreme Court confirmation hearing in person after COVID diagnosis

Sen. Mike Lee attends the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Oct. 12. Photo: Alex Edelman/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) attended the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in person and gave his opening statement without a mask, a little more than a week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Details: Lee told Hugh Hewitt on Monday he was cleared to attend the hearing in person from the Office of the Attending Physician. "I’ve gone through the appropriate number of days, and I’ve been keeping my temperature under control, and I’m no longer contagious," Lee said, explaining why he felt comfortable being in the committee room.

