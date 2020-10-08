26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House again refuses to disclose Trump's last negative coronavirus test

Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

White House communications director Alyssa Farah declined to tell reporters when President Trump last tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, saying that "the doctors would like to keep it private."

Why it matters: It marks at least the eighth time since Trump tested positive for the virus one week ago that White House officials have refused to disclose the information. The detail could help determine when he contracted the virus, who he exposed and the timeline of his illness.

The big picture: The White House is scrambling to respond to the outbreak as the list of officials who have tested positive for the virus — which includes senior officials like Stephen Miller and Hope Hicks — continues to grow.

  • Several members of the White House press corps have tested positive, and many are trying to figure out whether they and their families need to quarantine, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

What's new: The Washington, D.C., Department of Health on Thursday asked attendees and White House staff at the Rose Garden ceremony for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26 to seek medical advice and get tested for COVID-19 by their local health department.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence defends hosting Amy Coney Barrett Rose Garden ceremony during pandemic

Vice President Pence defended the White House's decision to hold a large event in the Rose Garden to introduce Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at Wednesday's vice presidential debate, noting that it was outdoors and "many people" were tested for the coronavirus beforehand.

Why it matters: Multiple people who attended the event later tested positive for the virus, including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, multiple aides to the president and two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Orion Rummler
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top military leaders in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staf, meet with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Pentagon on Sept. 22. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The No. 2 Marine general, Gary Thomas, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he and other senior military leaders began quarantining due to possible exposure to the virus.

Driving the news: Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior military leaders, including Thomas, entered quarantine after Adm. Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, per the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

