1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for the coronavirus

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) speaking during a Judiciary Committee hearing in September. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said in a statement Friday evening that he tested positive for the coronavirus, writing: "I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well."

Why it matters: Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was at the White House last Saturday to watch President Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tillis also met with Barrett at the Capitol on Sept. 30.

What they're saying: "COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested," Tillis said.

The big picture: Tillis is the second GOP senator and second member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who was in attendance at the nomination ceremony Saturday and later tested positive for the virus. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) also tested positive on Friday.

  • Tillis is in the throes of a hotly contested race in North Carolina against Democrat Cal Cunningham. The candidates debated in-person Thursday night.
  • I'm wishing [Tillis] a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family," Cunningham said, adding that he would get tested for the virus.

The senator is also facing a compressed timeline to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. Senate Republicans have said they intend to get Barrett on the Supreme Court by Election Day, though it is unclear how Tillis and Lee's diagnoses will affect the confirmation process.

  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged lawmakers to postpone Barrett's confirmation hearings, saying, "It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so."
  • Republicans currently hold a 12-10 majority on the committee. Barrett's hearings are tentatively scheduled to begin Oct. 12, two Senate sources familiar with the plans told Axios last week.

Orion Rummler
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Josh Hawley, Mike Lee and Lindsey Graham on Sept. 10. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) plans to self-quarantine for ten days after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, he announced Friday.

Why it matters: Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was at the White House last Saturday to watch President Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. He also met with Barrett at the Capitol on Sept. 29.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Orion Rummler
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and has been isolated at home in Michigan since last Saturday after a family member's positive test, the RNC said in a statement.

Why it matters: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive on Thursday shortly after Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest White House aides, tested positive. McDaniel was last with Trump a week ago, per the New York Times' Maggie Haberman.