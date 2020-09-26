Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee set to start Oct. 12

Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee are tentatively scheduled to begin Oct. 12, two Senate sources familiar with the plans told Axios.

Why it matters: The committee's current schedule could allow Senate Republicans to confirm the nominee weeks before November's election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell currently has enough votes to confirm Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is expected as the president's pick.

The state of play:

Opening statements are expected to begin Oct. 12.

The first round of questions will follow on Oct. 13.

A second round of questions and a closed session are tentatively set for Oct. 14.

Outside witnesses will present on Oct. 15.

Of note: The confirmation hearing schedule is subject to change.

The big picture: Democrats on the committee, led by Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), have already called on Chair Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to delay filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court until after the presidential inauguration.

