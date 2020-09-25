1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump prepares to announce Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court replacement

Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: Matt Cashore/Notre Dame University via Reuters

President Trump is preparing to nominate federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, a favorite of both the social conservative base and Republican elected officials, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Republican sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Barrett would push the already conservative court further and harder to the right, for decades to come, on the most important issues in American politics — from abortion to the limits of presidential power. If confirmed, she would give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court.

Trump's decision has been closely held, and as with any presidential decision subject to last minute change.

  • But the machinery around the president is preparing for a Barrett “rollout” after he announces his pick, scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.

Barrett is widely known and well-liked by many in the White House and the Senate, and is viewed as both the easiest to confirm and biggest lightning rod for the right, given her controversial stance on abortion and deeply conservative religious beliefs.

  • Once it was clear earlier this week that McConnell had the votes regardless of the pick, "the cake was baked," one Senate aide involved in the process told Axios.
  • And because she's already been vetted, her nomination can move quickly.

Axios reported back in March 2019 that Trump had his eye on Barrett, telling confidants he was “saving her for Ginsburg” when her name came up during deliberations over replacing Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired.

Behind the scenes: The way Barrett got on Trump’s Supreme Court list was simple. In late 2017, former White House counsel Don McGahn and conservative movement leader Leonard Leo walked into the Oval Office and presented Trump with five additional judges to supplement his 2016 list of potential Supreme Court picks.

  • Those new names were: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Britt Grant, Patrick Wyrick and Kevin Newsom.
  • That list, which was handwritten on a notecard, will likely comprise two-thirds of the justices Trump appointed in his first term.

Marisa Fernandez
Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump booed at Supreme Court as he pays respects to RBG

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and were met by boos and chants of "vote him out" from the assembled crowd.

Why it matters: It marks a rare occasion where Trump has been forced to publicly face a hostile crowd. The president has been moving quickly to narrow down his pick to replace Ginsburg on the court, and his short list includes two women who are federal appeals court judges.

Alexi McCammondHans Nichols
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Who Biden might put on the Supreme Court

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, Democrats are compiling lists of Black women they want Joe Biden to consider for the bench if he's elected — with an eye toward people from outside the traditional legal establishment.

Why it matters: Supreme Court appointments are one of the most consequential parts of any president's legacy, and a President Biden would need to find picks who could try to wrangle liberal victories from a solid conservative majority.

Marisa Fernandez
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats propose 18-year term limits for Supreme Court justices

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats are set to introduce a bill next week that would impose 18-year term limits on future Supreme Court justices, allowing a president to nominate two justices during each term in office.

The big picture: The bill, sponsored by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.), seeks to depoliticize the process of placing new justices on the court — a fight that has taken on new light after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week.

