GOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) plans to self-quarantine for ten days after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, he announced Friday.

Why it matters: Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was at the White House last Saturday to watch President Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. He also met with Barrett at the Capitol on Sept. 29.

What he's saying: "Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies," Lee tweeted. "Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice was was tested for COVID-19."