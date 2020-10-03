Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Christie in the White House briefing room on Sept. 27, 2020. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, he tweeted.
The big picture: Christie attended an indoor briefing by President Trump in the White House on Sept. 27, and helped the president prepare for Tuesday's presidential debate. He also attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Rose Garden nomination on Sept. 29, which saw multiple politicians close to the White House test positive for COVID-19.
- Christie's diagnosis follows a flurry of positive COVID-19 tests from White House officials, Republican congressmen and others close to the Trump administration, following Trump's positive test.
- Christie did not specify whether he was experiencing symptoms, but said that he would receive medical attention on Saturday.