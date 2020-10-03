1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Christie in the White House briefing room on Sept. 27, 2020. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, he tweeted.

The big picture: Christie attended an indoor briefing by President Trump in the White House on Sept. 27, and helped the president prepare for Tuesday's presidential debate. He also attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Rose Garden nomination on Sept. 29, which saw multiple politicians close to the White House test positive for COVID-19.

  • Christie's diagnosis follows a flurry of positive COVID-19 tests from White House officials, Republican congressmen and others close to the Trump administration, following Trump's positive test.
  • Christie did not specify whether he was experiencing symptoms, but said that he would receive medical attention on Saturday.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Three journalists working at White House test positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holding a press briefing on Oct. 1. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

At least three reporters working at the White House tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Zeke Miller, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, said in a letter to colleagues.

Why it matters: The cases follow President Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis and cases among other White House staffers. Multiple White House journalists are self-isolating while awaiting test results, Miller said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House staff frustrated by lack of info

President Trump steps off Air Force One in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's aides aren't answering basic questions about "who knew what when" about his coronavirus diagnosis — and a lot of those questions are coming from inside the house.

Why it matters: Some current and former White House officials have been privately complaining about the reckless attitude internally toward social distancing and mask wearing, feeling they are being put at risk unnecessarily every day when they show up to work.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow