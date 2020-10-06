1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Miller's diagnosis adds to the long and growing list of Trump administration officials who have contracted the virus as the White House scrambles to respond to the outbreak.

  • Miller says he has been self-isolating and working remotely for the last five days, and tested negative for the virus every day through Monday.
  • His wife, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 in May.

Go deeper: Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
15 hours ago - Economy & Business

White House coronavirus outbreak reaches the press corps

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

White House reporters are increasingly anxious and angry about the Trump administration's handling of COVID-19 cases within its own building.

State of play: Several White House reporters have tested positive and many are trying to figure out whether they and their families need to quarantine.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
15 hours ago - Health

The White House's reckless pandemic response

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The White House — despite its infinite access to the best resources available — continues to respond to its own coronavirus outbreak about as recklessly as possible.

Why it matters: This botched response has jeopardized the health of the president and his staff, and it has set a very poor example in a country that's already done a terrible job handling the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneAlexi McCammondMike Allen
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

With Trump's return, risks rise in the West Wing

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House aides have advised President Trump to avoid the Oval Office while he's still infected. But they’re making arrangements for him to work out of the Diplomatic Reception Room, and use it as a backdrop for future televised remarks, two White House officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The preparations show that far from bunkering down in the residence until he's well, Trump is considering remaining active while he recovers from COVID. Any Trump movement in the West Wing would create a series of risks for his staff.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow