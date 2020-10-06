Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
Why it matters: Miller's diagnosis adds to the long and growing list of Trump administration officials who have contracted the virus as the White House scrambles to respond to the outbreak.
- Miller says he has been self-isolating and working remotely for the last five days, and tested negative for the virus every day through Monday.
- His wife, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 in May.
