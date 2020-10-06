Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Miller's diagnosis adds to the long and growing list of Trump administration officials who have contracted the virus as the White House scrambles to respond to the outbreak.

Miller says he has been self-isolating and working remotely for the last five days, and tested negative for the virus every day through Monday.

His wife, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 in May.

