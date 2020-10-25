Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for coronavirus

Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday and is quarantining, according to a White House statement.

Why it matters: Short is Pence's closest aide, and was one of the most powerful forces on the White House coronavirus task force.

Short is a key a public face of the administration — one of its more frequent advocates in the press and on television — and works closely with West Wing staff.

Earlier Saturday, Marty Obst, a top outside adviser to Pence, tested positive, ABC News and others reported. Obst is an outside adviser and not a government employee.

The big picture: Short joins a long list of top White House officials who have been hit by the virus — one of the biggest crises ever to hit a White House, and a central issue in the election, which is less than 10 days away.

Katie Miller, Pence's communications director, tested positive in May.

After President Trump tested positive in early October, longtime aide Stephen Miller tested positive, as did press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

A FEMA memo reported that 34 people were associated with the White House outbreak, ABC News reported.

A statement from the vice president's office said:

Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process.

Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health.

While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.

— Pence press secretary Devin O'Malley