Melania Trump reveals son Barron had COVID-19, opens up about diagnosis

First lady Melania Trump disclosed on Wednesday that her 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, also tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement detailing her experiences with the virus. Barron exhibited no symptoms and has since tested negative.

The big picture: President Trump revealed that he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1. The president was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center the following day.

Melania Trump said that she had "body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time," and that she "chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food."

She made no mention of common public health precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.

What they're saying: "It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news."

"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?”My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms."

"When my husband was taken to Walter Reed as a precaution, I spent much of my time reflecting on my family. I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination."

"We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy. It also cheered me to think of all the people I have met across our country and the world—and the goodness and compassion that exists if you seek it out."

