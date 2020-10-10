1 hour ago - Health

U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. on Friday reported over 57,000 new coronavirus cases, marking the third consecutive day of more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases nationwide, per data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The state of play: The U.S. is facing another wave of COVID-19 cases as temperatures begin to drop and states continue their gradual reopenings. The pace of coronavirus infections increased last week in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., and only declined in four states and Puerto Rico, Axios' Sam Baker writes.

  • The last time the U.S. recorded over 50,000 new cases for three consecutive days was in mid-August.

Between the lines: The uptick in cases comes amid cooling weather, which could accelerate the virus' transmission, per the MIT Technology Review.

  • Flu season is also on the horizon — putting more strain on many of the same medical resources needed to treat the coronavirus.
  • Ventilators and hospital beds could again be in short supply if cases get out of hand.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Chris Christie released from hospital.
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus casesHow genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19.
  3. Business: As job losses continue, doubts are rising about unemployment data.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
Jacob Knutson
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's off coronavirus treatment medication

President Trump said he has been off coronavirus medication for at least eight hours, in his first televised event since his hospitalization for treatment of COVID-19.

Why it matters: Trump claimed on Fox News that he went to Walter Reed Medical Center because he felt tired and denied that he received supplemental oxygen because he had trouble breathing. White House physician Sean Conley said last week that the president received oxygen after his oxygen saturation level dropped below 94%.

Axios
17 hours ago - Health

Fauci: We had a superspreader event at the White House

Photo: Aeme Jennings/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CBS News Radio on Friday that the "data speak for themselves," there was "a superspreader event at the White House."

Driving the news: Several people who attended the White House's Rose Garden celebration for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett have tested positive for the coronavirus, including President Trump. Photos and video from the event show that few in attendance wore masks.

