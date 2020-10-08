49 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus infections rise in 23 states and D.C.

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

The pace of coronavirus infections increased last week in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., and only declined in four states and Puerto Rico.

The big picture: The virus is not under control, or anywhere close to it.

  • That's especially true in Washington, D.C., where the outbreak tied to the White House appears to be increasing the caseload. The District experienced a 26% increase last week, rising from about 40 new cases per day to about 50.

By the numbers: Nationwide, cases were up 6%, compared to the week before. The U.S. is now averaging roughly 43,700 new infections per day.

  • Increases continue to span every region of the country.
  • Infections are rising in the New York region, which has largely had the virus under control in the months since it became the epicenter for the outbreak, and in parts of the southwest, which saw big spikes over the summer.
  • Just four states — Hawaii, Kansas, North Carolina and South Carolina — saw the pace of new infections slow over the past week.

Testing was largely unchanged over the past week. The U.S. is conducting about 927,000 tests per day.

How it works: Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 surges

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D). Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) announced on Wednesday that a field hospital will be opened at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee to expand care for coronavirus patients after hospitalizations more than doubled in the past month.

Driving the news: Health officials attribute the state's increase to university and K-12 school reopenings and overall public fatigue on mask-wearing and social distance practices, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 36,164,596 — Total deaths: 1,055,815 — Total recoveries: 25,242,930Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 7,550,204 — Total deaths: 211,828 — Total recoveries: 2,999,895 — Total tests: 111,077,086Map.
  3. Health: Top medical journal calls for U.S. leaders to be voted out over COVID response.
  4. VP debate: Harris calls Trump's COVID response greatest presidential failure in U.S. history — Pence defends hosting Barrett Rose Garden ceremony
  5. Trump: President calls getting virus "a blessing in disguise" — White House physician: Trump "symptom-free for over 24 hours" — President returns to Oval Office despite infection.
  6. States: Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 surges.
  7. World: Brazil becomes third country to surpass 5 million infections
    Cases soar across Europe: Countries tighten restrictions
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
12 hours ago - Health

COVID-19 is accelerating an unfair future

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is revealing entrenched inequalities in everything from health care to economic opportunity.

Why it matters: The growing sense that there is something fundamentally unfair about American life is one of the biggest challenges the country faces. If COVID-19 is permitted to widen those inequalities unchecked, the political and economic ramifications could be dire.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow