Coronavirus infections rise in 23 states and D.C.

The pace of coronavirus infections increased last week in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., and only declined in four states and Puerto Rico.

The big picture: The virus is not under control, or anywhere close to it.

That's especially true in Washington, D.C., where the outbreak tied to the White House appears to be increasing the caseload. The District experienced a 26% increase last week, rising from about 40 new cases per day to about 50.

By the numbers: Nationwide, cases were up 6%, compared to the week before. The U.S. is now averaging roughly 43,700 new infections per day.

Increases continue to span every region of the country.

Infections are rising in the New York region, which has largely had the virus under control in the months since it became the epicenter for the outbreak, and in parts of the southwest, which saw big spikes over the summer.

Just four states — Hawaii, Kansas, North Carolina and South Carolina — saw the pace of new infections slow over the past week.

Testing was largely unchanged over the past week. The U.S. is conducting about 927,000 tests per day.

How it works: Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.