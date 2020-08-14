CDC: Survivors of COVID-19 have up to three months of immunity

Those who recover from the coronavirus could be immune for up to three months, guidance posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Why it matters: This is the agency's first public acknowledgement that an infected individual's immunity can last for a specific timeframe.

Several studies have found that most people who are visibly ill and test positive for the virus develop antibodies.

Other research has highlighted evidence that those with mild or no symptoms could have immunity for two-to-three months, but then levels drop off.

What they're saying: “People who have tested positive for Covid-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months as long as they do not develop symptoms again. People who develop symptoms again within three months of their first bout of Covid-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms," the CDC guidance says.