21 mins ago - Health

CDC: Survivors of COVID-19 have up to three months of immunity

Test tubes with blood samples of donors that have developed antibodies against the coronavirus. Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Those who recover from the coronavirus could be immune for up to three months, guidance posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Why it matters: This is the agency's first public acknowledgement that an infected individual's immunity can last for a specific timeframe.

  • Several studies have found that most people who are visibly ill and test positive for the virus develop antibodies.
  • Other research has highlighted evidence that those with mild or no symptoms could have immunity for two-to-three months, but then levels drop off.

What they're saying: “People who have tested positive for Covid-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months as long as they do not develop symptoms again. People who develop symptoms again within three months of their first bout of Covid-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms," the CDC guidance says.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
10 hours ago - Health

The pandemic's toll on mental health

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

One in four Americans between 18 and 24 years old say they've considered suicide in the past month because of the pandemic, according to a survey from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The findings confirm warnings from public health experts about the long-term mental health impacts from the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
11 hours ago - Health

The kids who are most at risk from the coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus isn't as deadly for children as it is for adults, but kids still get it and can still get seriously sick from it. The risk is higher for Black and Hispanic children.

Why it matters: In communities with high caseloads, cases among children could explode as schools reopen. And kids in the communities already hit hardest by the pandemic are the most at risk.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
7 hours ago - Health

Fauci believes normalcy will return by "the end of 2021" with coronavirus vaccine

Photo: Erin Scott/Pool/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci told PBS NewsHour on Thursday that he expects the U.S. could "be as good [as] back to normal as we possibly can" by the end of 2021 if a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available.

The big picture: Fauci made clear that this would not mean the virus is eradicated, saying, "We can get it under good enough control that it is so low that it doesn't interfere with the kind of normal life that we want to get the economy back, to get employment back."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow