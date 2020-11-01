Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

WH accuses Fauci of playing politics over bleak coronavirus assessment

President Trump and NIAID director Anthony Fauci during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in April. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

NAID director Anthony Fauci praised the Biden campaign's coronavirus stance, criticized White House adviser Scott Atlas and offered a bleak assessment of the U.S. pandemic response in an interview with the Washington Post, published Saturday.

Why it matters: Fauci's comments are perhaps his most frank yet and come as COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S. The White House called Fauci's remarks three days out from the election "unacceptable." Atlas publicly responded to his fellow coronavirus task force member in a tweet late Saturday.

Driving the news: In the wide-ranging interview conducted Friday, Fauci said the U.S. was "in for a whole lot of hurt" going into the fall and winter, with people congregating at indoors. "You could not possibly be positioned more poorly," he noted.

On presidential candidate Joe Biden's approach to the pandemic, Fauci said the Democrat's campaign "is taking it seriously from a public health perspective."

President Trump is "looking at it from a different perspective," on "the economy and reopening the country," Fauci said.

On Atlas, a radiologist, Fauci said: "I have real problems with that guy. He's a smart guy who’s talking about things that I believe he doesn’t have any real insight or knowledge or experience in. He keeps talking about things that when you dissect it out and parse it out, it doesn’t make any sense."

Context: Twitter took down a tweet by Atlas for making false claims about face masks in October. He also made false comments on herd immunity.

What they're saying: The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. But spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement to news outlets, "It's unacceptable and breaking with all norms for Dr. Fauci, a senior member of the President's Coronavirus Taskforce and someone who has praised President Trump's actions throughout this pandemic, to choose three days before an election to play politics.

"As a member of the Task Force, Dr. Fauci has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy, but he's not done that, instead choosing to criticize the President in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the President's opponent."

The big picture: The U.S. has for months reported the highest COVID-19 death toll and infection numbers in the world.

  • The country hit some grim COVID-19 milestones in the past week, surpassing 9 million cases on Friday and setting a single-day record of 88,452 new infections a day earlier.
  • More than 230,500 people have died from the virus and over 9.1 million tested positive as of Sunday morning, per Johns Hopkins.
  • A representative for Fauci did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper

Axios
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Study: Trump campaign rallies likely led to over 700 COVID-related deaths

Supporters gather before President Trump arrives for a rally at the Bemidji Regional Airport on Sept. 18 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Eighteen Trump campaign rallies "ultimately resulted" in more than 30,000 incremental confirmed COVID-19 cases and "likely led to more than 700 deaths," researchers at Stanford University concluded in a study published Friday.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign has come under repeated fire for being lax about mask requirements and refusing to adhere to social distancing and other local guidelines at its events, which sometimes draw thousands of people.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
13 hours ago - Health

New York rolls out new testing requirements for visitors

Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Saturday he was replacing New York's weekly quarantine list with testing rules for out-of-state visitors, requiring travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before and after arrival, per WABC-TV.

Driving the news: The number of recorded coronavirus cases surpassed 9 million in the U.S. Friday, according to JHU, with the virus gaining strength in 41 states, including nearly every important battleground state.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
14 hours ago - World

Austria reimposes coronavirus lockdown amid surge of infections

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaking in Vienna on Oct. 31. Photo: Hans Punz/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Austria on Saturday announced a four-week nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants as another surge of coronavirus infections strains the country's health care system, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: The country reported more than 5,600 new coronavirus cases on Friday, forcing the government to reimpose partial lockdown measures that it had lifted in April. It is one of several European nations implementing lockdowns in response to cases increases.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow