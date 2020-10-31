Fauci: COVID-19 hotspots have materialized across "the entire country"

The United States is "seeing hotspots literally throughout the entire country," with a countrywide average of 70,000 COVID-19 cases per day, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Silicon Valley Leadership Group's annual forum Friday.

Driving the news: The U.S. hit another grim milestone on Friday, with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassing 9 million as new infections surge across the country, per data from Johns Hopkins University.

The country on Thursday set a new single-day record, reporting more than 88,450 cases of COVID-19, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

What he's saying: Fauci noted that, "When we first got hit badly, it was dominated predominantly by what was going on in the New York metropolitan area, where in the spring about 40% of the cases as the hospitalizations and the deaths were there."

But, "[o]ther areas of the country began to get hot as it were in the standpoint of cases. So our baseline, unlike Europe — which when they got hit badly, they came down to a very low baseline — our baseline was about 20,000 new cases a day."

The infectious disease expert added that the U.S. is still facing its "original wave" of the pandemic, with an "unacceptable" number of new cases, per CNBC.

“When I hear people talk about second and third waves, it really is the original wave that just resurges up, comes down a little, and resurges up again,” Fauci told SiriusXM’s “Doctor Radio Reports” in an interview that aired on Friday.

“We never got out of the real wave. We kind of went up and down within a wave."

The top infectious disease expert also said that the U.S. is reporting an “extremely high and quite unacceptable” daily number of COVID-19 cases as it prepares to head into the colder winter months.

"That’s something that you wish you did not have as you enter into the colder months because out of necessity, a lot more things are going to have to be done indoors because of the weather,” Fauci said.

