U.S. tops 88,000 COVID-19 cases, setting new single-day record

The United States reported 88,452 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, setting a single-day record, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: The country confirmed 1,049 additional deaths due to the virus, and there are over 46,000 people currently being hospitalized, suggesting the U.S. is experiencing a third wave heading into the winter months.

The state of play: In the final stretch before Election Day, new single-day case records have soared to an all-time high. The four highest daily case counts have all been reported this week.

On average, nearly 72,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus each day over the past week. That’s the highest seven-day average on record.

The virus gained strength over the past week in 41 states, including nearly every important battleground state.

This third wave of infections is already beginning to strain hospitals’ resources in some parts of the country.