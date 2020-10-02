17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's month of hell

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Over the last 29 days, President Trump has stared down a month of hell — a relentless barrage of reporting and developments that have seriously damaged his re-election hopes.

Why it matters: Polls already showed that Trump faced a difficult path to re-election before his middle-of-the-night revelation that he has coronavirus. And with just over a month until Election Day, there's no telling what the next 32 days could have in store for the president.

Sept. 3: The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg published a story alleging that Trump called American soldiers who died in war "losers" and suckers."

  • The story forced the president to go on camera to deny it: "To think that I would make statements negative to our military and our fallen heroes, when nobody's done what I've done ... It is a disgraceful situation by a magazine that's a terrible magazine — I don't read it."
  • But he still refused to say whether he regretted calling the late Sen. John McCain, who was once a prisoner of war, a "loser" in 2015, adding that the two "never got along."

Sept. 9: The first excerpts from Bob Woodward's book "Rage," based on more than a dozen on-the-record interviews with Trump, leak to the press — revealing that Trump said he intentionally downplayed the coronavirus threat in the pandemic's early days.

  • "It goes through the air. That's always tougher than the touch. You don't have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that's how it's passed. And so that's a very tricky one. That's a very delicate one. It's also more deadly than even your strenuous flus," Trump told Woodward on Feb. 7.

Sept. 27: The New York Times published a bombshell report alleging that Trump only paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017.

  • The report also said that the president has over $300 million in personal debt obligations coming due in the next four years.
  • And it alleged Trump "has reduced his tax bill with questionable measures, including a $72.9 million tax refund," which is now the subject of an IRS audit.

Sept. 29: Trump's bombastic, rowdy performance during the first presidential debate against Joe Biden was widely panned by critics — and his refusal to issue an outright condemnation of white supremacist groups, like the far-right Proud Boys, became the night's big story.

  • He also telegraphed with clarity that there's unlikely to be a clean outcome to the Nov. 3 election: "We might not know for months, because these ballots are going to be all over. ... It's a fraud and it's a shame. ... It's a rigged election."
  • Trump's performance was so disruptive that it forced the Commission on Presidential Debates to say that it plans to implement changes to rules for the remaining debates.

Oct. 2: Trump, who had for months talked and acted like he was medically invincible, tweeted in the wee hours of the morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

  • Stock futures plunged after Trump tweeted the news. Market watchers warned of a potentially deep selloff, with an unknown extent of the spread at the top of the American government.
  • Trump has pointedly flouted his own experts' advice about the coronavirus, and said at an Ohio rally just two weeks ago that it "affects virtually nobody" besides the elderly.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's debate cleanup

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's advisers feel the president needs to outright condemn far-right extremists and white supremacy during his rally tonight in Minnesota.

Why it matters: Trump sent shockwaves during the debate for telling the far-right Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Commission on Presidential Debates wants changes

Photos: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday that it plans to implement changes to rules for the remaining debates, after Tuesday night's head-to-head between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was practically incoherent for most of the night.

What they are saying: "Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the CPD said in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow