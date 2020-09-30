54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Commission on Presidential Debates wants "additional structure" for remaining debates

Photos: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday that it plans to implement changes to rules for the remaining debates, after Tuesday night's head-to-head between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was practically incoherent for most of the night.

What they are saying: "Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the CPD said in a statement.

  • The CPD said it would announce the new rules shortly, and that the commission "intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates."

Driving the news: The debate was chaotic, to say the least, as Trump ignored the rules and spouted a series of claims, lies, and denials throughout the evening. As Axios' Mike Allen wrote: "At literally no point was there an agreed-upon baseline of facts upon which to debate policy."

  • The two men often broke into open insults at each other.
  • Pundits called it a "dark event."

The most headline-grabbing moment of the evening came when Trump refused to explicitly condemn white supremacist groups and told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."

Go deeper

Mike AllenAlexi McCammondHans Nichols
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2 chilling debate warnings

Photo: Morry Gash/Pool via Getty Images

One of the few groups in America with anything to celebrate after last night's loud, ugly, rowdy presidential "debate" was the violent, far-right Proud Boys, after President Trump pointedly refused to condemn white supremacist groups.

Why it matters: This was a for-the-history-books moment in a debate that was mostly headache-inducing noise. Trump failed to condemn racist groups after four months when millions marched for racial justice in the country's largest wave of activism in half a century.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Wallace struggles to control debate from Trump interruptions

Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Faced with constant interruptions and shouting from President Trump, moderator Chris Wallace failed to maintain control over the 2020 campaign's first general election presidential debate.

  • At one point, the back and forth between Trump and Wallace got so bad, that Wallace asked Trump, "You know, sir, if you wanna switch seats, we could do that."

Why it matters: The hectic nature of the first debate caused an instant debate over how the remaining debates could be conducted for the 2020 campaign.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The first Trump v. Biden presidential debate was a hot mess

Photos: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

This debate was like the country: Everybody’s talking. Nobody’s listening. Nothing is learned. It’s a mess.

  • We were told President Trump would be savage. Turned out, that was a gross understatement. Even the moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, got bulldozed.

Why it matters: Honestly, who the hell knows?

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!