Commission on Presidential Debates wants "additional structure" for remaining debates

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday that it plans to implement changes to rules for the remaining debates, after Tuesday night's head-to-head between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was practically incoherent for most of the night.

What they are saying: "Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the CPD said in a statement.

The CPD said it would announce the new rules shortly, and that the commission "intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates."

Driving the news: The debate was chaotic, to say the least, as Trump ignored the rules and spouted a series of claims, lies, and denials throughout the evening. As Axios' Mike Allen wrote: "At literally no point was there an agreed-upon baseline of facts upon which to debate policy."

The two men often broke into open insults at each other.

Pundits called it a "dark event."

The most headline-grabbing moment of the evening came when Trump refused to explicitly condemn white supremacist groups and told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."