32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The first Trump v. Biden presidential debate was a hot mess

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photos: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

This debate was like the country: Everybody’s talking. Nobody’s listening. Nothing is learned. It’s a mess.

  • We were told President Trump would be savage. Turned out, that was a gross understatement. Even the moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, got bulldozed.

Why it matters: Honestly, who the hell knows?

  • It was a hot mess of name-calling and rude interruptions, wildly out of control and incoherent.

Between the lines: The debate was, at times, totally incomprehensible.

  • Trump ignored the rules and the debate went off the rails.
  • At literally no point was there an agreed-upon baseline of facts upon which to debate policy.
  • Just a series of claims, lies, denials, and — from Trump — attacks on Biden’s son, Hunter.

The two broke into open insults. Trump: "Don't ever use the word 'smart' with me. ... There's nothing smart about you, Joe."

  • Biden: "The fact is this man doesn’t know what he’s talking about. ... This guy is something. ... He's Putin's puppy."

From the beginning, the two talked over each other, with Trump at times ignoring Biden and speaking directly to the camera, commentating on the debate. A real issue — the leftward tug of today's Democratic Party on Biden, a career-long centrist — quickly degenerated:

  • Trump: "Your party wants to go socialist medicine and socialist health care. And they’re going to dominate you — Joe, you know that."
  • Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now."
  • Trump: "Not according to Harris" — the president using just the last name of Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate.

While Biden was talking, Trump took over the moderator's duty and started asking — and even answering questions:

  • "Are you going to pack the court? ... Who's on your list [for Supreme Court], Joe? ... He's gonna pack the court and he's not gonna give a list."

Biden blurted: "Will you shut up, man? … This is so unpresidential."

  • Biden, making a talk-talk motion: "Keep yappin', man."
Go deeper

Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How Trump, Biden plan to score at Tuesday's debate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump has been practicing with flashcards and prepping with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before Tuesday's presidential debate.

Behind the scenes: Top aides tell Axios he's been testing his attacks on the campaign trail for weeks, seeing what ignites his crowds or falls flat. One of the biggest themes Trump plans to drive home is his "tough guy" persona, which advisers see as an advantage with voters in key states.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammondJonathan Swan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to watch in tonight's debate

Joe Biden (left) and President Trump (right) are facing off in Cleveland for the first presidential debate. Photos: Alex Wong (of Biden) and David Hume Kennerly (of Trump)/Getty Images

President Trump will try to break Joe Biden's composure by going after his son Hunter and other family members in tonight's first presidential debate — a campaign source tells Axios "nothing will be off the table" — while Biden plans to stick to the economy, coronavirus and new revelations about how Trump avoided paying taxes.

Driving the news: Biden and Trump are set to debate at 9pm ET at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and it will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of debate

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign released his 2019 tax returns on Tuesday, showing that he and his wife, Jill, paid nearly $300,000 in federal taxes last year.

Why it matters: The release, timed just hours before the first presidential debate, comes days after a bombshell New York Times report said that President Trump paid only $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017. Biden's team is hoping to make the tax contrast a sticking point during their showdown tonight.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow