Brad Parscale is stepping away from the Trump campaign after he was detained in a Florida hospital over the weekend for threatening to harm himself, Politico first reported Wednesday.

The big picture: Parscale was President Trump's campaign manager until July, but remained a senior adviser on digital projects. "I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress," Parscale said in a statement to Politico. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.