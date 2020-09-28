Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized

Fort Lauderdale police arrived at former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale home on Sunday after his wife called and said he was threatening to harm himself, Florida officials confirmed to Axios.

Details: Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw told Axios officers responded to a report of "an armed male attempting suicide" just before 4 p.m. local time.

Greenlaw said officers "safely negotiated" with him to leave his home and he was taken to a hospital without injury, where he was detained under Florida’s Baker Act.

The act "allows police to detain a person who is potentially a threat to himself or others," per the Sun Sentinel.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh told Axios: "Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with a comment from the police.