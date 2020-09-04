32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "I never got along with John McCain"

President Trump said at a press conference on Friday that he "never got along with John McCain" and "disagreed" with the late senator on a number of policies, but still "respected him."

The state of play: Trump was asked if he regrets calling McCain — who was tortured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam — a "loser" in 2015. Trump did respond as to whether he regrets the statement.

The big picture: The reporter's question follows a Thursday report in The Atlantic, sourced anonymously, that describes instances in which Trump "repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members."

What he's saying: "I say what I say," Trump responded. "I never got along with John McCain. I wasn't a fan. I disagreed with many of his views."

  • "That doesn't mean I don't respect him. I respected him, but I really disagreed with him on a lot of things. And I think I was right, and I think time has proven me right."

Trump again denied The Atlantic's reporting at Friday's press briefing, calling the magazine "second-rate."

  • "We have all of the information and probably will release that information. But I think it is a shame when a second-rate magazine ... I don't read it ... can write things like that about somebody that has done so much for the military ... and get away with it..."

Flashback: This is not the first time that Trump has publicly said he "was never a fan of John McCain."

Politics & Policy

Trump goes on camera to deny Atlantic story

President Trump talks to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after returning from Latrobe, Pa., last night. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump, the White House and the Trump campaign all mobilized last night to push back on a damaging article from The Atlantic, by editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, reporting that the president "has repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members."

What they're saying: When Trump landed at Andrews Air Force Base last night after a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump told reporters: "To think that I would make statements negative to our military and our fallen heroes, when nobody's done what I've done ... It is a disgraceful situation by a magazine that's a terrible magazine — I don't read it."

Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 26,493,914 — Total deaths: 872,250 — Total recoveries: 17,615,039Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,196,582 — Total deaths: 187,618 — Total recoveries: 2,283,454 — Total tests: 81,293,103Map.
  3. Politics: Pence: White House, Congress reach deal to avoid government shutdown — "Mask up": Governors urge caution ahead of Labor Day weekend.
  4. Health: The pandemic is driving skyrocketing rates of depression.
  5. Business: Record 52% of young adults in U.S. are living with parents — U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August — Hotel crisis hits new milestone.
  6. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic.
