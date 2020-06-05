Better-than-expected jobs report boosts stock market

The S&P 500 jumped nearly 3% on Friday after a stronger-than-expected May jobs report showed that an economic recovery could be underway.

The state of play: Stocks have rallied since the worst of the coronavirus sell-off ended in late March and looked past a spate of ugly economic reports — not to mention civil unrest.

The S&P 500 is almost flat on the year — and has recovered a huge chunk its losses since the pandemic hit.

The S&P 500 is about 6% below its record high, which was set in February.

By the numbers, as of 1:20 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon: