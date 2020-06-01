36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Pandemic and protests can't stop the stock market

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

United States equities were on pace to open higher Monday following big gains in Asia and Europe and a risk-on bid in currency markets.

Why it matters: Stock markets could continue to rise despite an unprecedented global pandemic, violent protests over police violence in the U.S. not seen since the 1960s, and spiking tensions between the world's two largest economies.

What's happening: "Given everything that happened over the weekend, that’s a pretty bullish open," Max Gokhman, Pacific Life’s head of asset allocation, told Bloomberg of the start to trading in Asian markets.

  • "We’ve had riots that forced many major cities to impose curfews and send in the National Guard. We can reasonably expect that this won’t help the coronavirus curve bend in the right direction."

The big picture: Violent protests have taken place for six straight days in dozens of cities, forcing the closure of some of the largest U.S. retailers, including Target and Apple, right as they were reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns.

  • Amazon announced it would scale back deliveries and shut down delivery stations in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland.

What they're saying: Billionaire investors and top market analysts at institutions including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have warned for weeks that the stock market's rally looked overdone and have written down expectations for the rest of the year.

  • Late last week, JPMorgan equity strategist Marko Kolanovic reversed course on his bullish March call, warning that reopening efforts looked insufficient and that the threat of supply chain and international trade breakdowns, primarily between the U.S. and China, "would justify equities trading drastically lower.”

On the technical side: Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a note to clients that just over 74% of stocks in the S&P 500 are now overbought, and that there is not a single oversold stock in the index — the first time this has happened in the history of its database going back to 2007.

One level deeper: Goldman Sachs warns that the S&P's return on equity in the first quarter plunged to "the lowest level since 2017." Further, a 150 basis point decline in margins from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 "was the largest quarterly decline since 1970."

Yes, but: None of that has mattered so far. The S&P 500 broke through 3,000 on Thursday and rose again Friday, up 38% from its March 23 low.

  • "It’s tough to be a bear at the moment and the path of least resistance for risk remains to the upside in my opinion," Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone, told Reuters.

Go deeper: The stock market's speculative frenzy

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
38 mins ago - Sports

The sports world speaks up about death of George Floyd

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. Screenshot: Jaylen Brown/Instagram

There was a time when a months-long sports absence would have silenced athletes, leaving them without a platform to reach fans or make their voices heard.

Why it matters: But now that athletes boast massive social media followings and no longer need live game broadcasts or media outlets to reach millions, they're speaking out en masse amid protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people — delivering messages of frustration and unity, despite their leagues not currently operating.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
3 hours ago - Technology

The technology of witnessing brutality

Charging Alabama state troopers pass by fallen demonstrators in Selma on March 7, 1965. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

The ways Americans capture and share records of racist violence and police misconduct keep changing, but the pain of the underlying injustices they chronicle remains a stubborn constant.

Driving the news: After George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked wide protests, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, “Thank God a young person had a camera to video it."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
3 hours ago - Health

Lessons from the lockdown — and what comes next

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

We are nowhere near finished with the coronavirus, but the next phases of our response will — if we do it right — be more targeted and risk-based than the sweeping national lockdown we’re now emerging from.

Why it matters: Our experience battling this new virus has taught us a lot about what does and doesn’t work. We’ll have to apply those lessons rigorously, and keep adapting, if we have any hope of containing the virus and limiting the number of deaths from here on out.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow