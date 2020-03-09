36 mins ago - Health

State Department warns Americans against cruise ship travel

Rebecca Falconer

The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying 21 people infected with the novel coronavirus, about 25 miles off the coast of San Francisco on Sunday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. State Department issued an advisory Sunday warning U.S. citizens against traveling on cruise ships after a second vessel carrying American citizens was impacted by cases of the novel coronavirus.

Details: "U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship," the statement warns. "CDC notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment."

"In some cases, local authorities have permitted disembarkation but subjected passengers to local quarantine procedures.  While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ship passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities."
— State Department advisory

What they're saying: Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), an industry trade group, said in a statement to Reuters Friday, when the news agency reported the U.S. was weighing the advisory, "Singling out the travel and tourism industry, and cruise lines specifically, will have significant detrimental impacts — some possibly irreversible — on the national and local economies."

  • CLIA said in a statement Sunday it would adopt "additional enhanced screening measures" in response to COVID-19 — including denying boarding to anyone who's travelled from, visited or transited via airports in South Korea, Iran, China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and any municipality in Italy subject to the lockdown within 14 days before embarkation.
  • The group said it would conduct illness screening for anyone who's traveled from, visited or transited via airports in destinations listed on the CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information for Travel page within 14 days before boarding.

The big picture: The Grand Princess cruise ship, stranded off San Francisco's coast with 21 people aboard who've tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been cleared to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday, according to operator Princess Cruises.

  • The company also operates the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, last month after a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 700 people.
  • Last month, hundreds of people who were aboard the Westerdam cruise ship, operated by Holland America Line, underwent coronavirus tests in Cambodia after an 83-year-old American woman initially tested positive to the virus in Kuala Lumpur. She later returned a negative result.

Go deeper: Surgeon general: U.S. is moving to "mitigation phase" of coronavirus response

Go deeper

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerEileen Drage O'Reilly

Cruise ship evacuations: More Americans test positive for coronavirus

A bus carrying American citizens from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives at the U.S. government-chartered aircraft that is taking them back to the United States while authorities wear protective suits look on at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Another 14 passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus during their evacuation from the Diamond Princess cruise ship before being flown in a "specialist containment" area of the plane to the United States, per a U.S. government statement early Monday.

Details: Over 40 Americans who had been on the ship had previously been confirmed as infected and will remain in Japanese hospitals for treatment, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told "Face the Nation" Sunday. The rest were evacuated, and these latest cases were among them. All evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival Monday morning.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 17, 2020 - Health
Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler

Coronavirus-hit cruise ship cleared to dock in Oakland, California

The Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship sits off the coast of San Francisco on Saturday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Grand Princess cruise ship, stranded off San Francisco's coast with 21 people aboard who've tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been cleared to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday, operator Princess Cruises said in a statement.

Details: Princess Cruises initially said in a statement early Sunday authorities had cleared it to arrive at the Port of Oakland later in the day "to begin disembarking guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization." But it later said after further review by state and federal authorities the docking day had changed, with a "time to be determined."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Diamond Princess exodus begins as CDC raises health concerns

Passengers are leaving the Diamond Princess cruise liner after a two-week quarantine in the port of Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Igor Belyayev/TASS via Getty Images

Japan began releasing hundreds of people from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday, but the 100-plus American passengers are restricted from traveling home for at least 14 days, the CDC said.

Details: The CDC said in a statement the two-week quarantine aboard the vessel, quarantined at Yokohama, potentially slowed transmission of the virus. But it "may not have been sufficient to prevent transmission among individuals on the ship."

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Health