Italy quarantines 16M as northern region placed on lockdown over coronavirus

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree Saturday putting much of the countries north — including Venice and Milan — on lockdown Saturday to try and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: Italy has the largest number of cases in Europe — 883 by 10 p.m. ET, per John Hopkins University data. At least 16 million people are now in mandatory quarantine in the Lombardy, along with 14 provinces, the BBC notes. Among those to test positive is the head of Italy’s Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, Bloomberg reports.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.