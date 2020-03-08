1 hour ago - Health

Italy quarantines 16M as northern region placed on lockdown over coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

Tourists on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, on Friday. Photo: Stefano Mazzola/Awakening/Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree Saturday putting much of the countries north — including Venice and Milan — on lockdown Saturday to try and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: Italy has the largest number of cases in Europe — 883 by 10 p.m. ET, per John Hopkins University data. At least 16 million people are now in mandatory quarantine in the Lombardy, along with 14 provinces, the BBC notes. Among those to test positive is the head of Italy’s Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, Bloomberg reports.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus updates: More U.S. states report cases as death toll rises

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

A U.S. Marine in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, has become the first person in the state to contract the novel coronavirus, and health officials in Kansas also reported their first presumptive-positive case as the death toll in the U.S. rose to 19 on Saturday.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to contain the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 105,000 people in 100 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll has risen to more than 3,550.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 51 mins ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer

More new coronavirus cases outside China than inside for first time

A tourist wearing a medical facemask in Venice, Italy. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported outside China has exceeded those inside the country for the first time, the World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Wednesday.

Details: Tedros called the sudden increase in cases in South Korea (1,595), Italy (453) and Iran (141) "deeply concerning."

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Pope Francis celebrates Ash Wednesday Mass amid Italian coronavirus outbreak

Pope Francis during Ash Wednesday Mass in 2019. Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis celebrated Ash Wednesday Mass at the Vatican, despite the cancellation of religious services elsewhere in Italy thanks to an ongoing outbreak of novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: Mass gatherings in close proximity — like religious services and sporting events — could become an easy way for the virus to spread as the outbreak widens across the globe.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - World