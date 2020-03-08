47 mins ago - Health

Surgeon general: U.S. is moving to "mitigation phase" of coronavirus response

Jacob Knutson

Screenshot: CNN's "State of the Union"

Cities around the country should start preparing for more cases of coronavirus and think about canceling large gatherings and closing schools "to prevent more deaths," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Why it matters: Adams said the country is moving away from trying to contain the virus to a "mitigation phase," meaning it is now spreading within communities and that people who have no recent travel history are contacting it.

What he's saying:

"Now we're shifting into a mitigation phase, which means that we're helping communities understand, 'You're going to see more cases. Unfortunately, you're going to see more deaths.' But that doesn't mean that we should panic."
— Jerome Adams

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he's concerned about "community spread," which at a certain point makes it logistically difficult to do "contact tracing" and continue to isolate people with the virus.

  • He recommended that the elderly and people with underlying conditions "think twice about getting on a plane, on a long trip, and not only think twice, just don’t get on a cruise ship.” He said people should also start practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

The big picture: The District of Colombia and at least 31 states have reported at least one case of the virus. Washington, which has been hit the hardest, has reported more than 100 cases and at least 16 deaths from the virus.

Bob Herman

There's not going to be a coronavirus shutdown — yet

A sign outside the Tokyo National Museum in Japan. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

We still don't know a lot about the coronavirus, and those unknowns make even the best contingency planning a lot harder.

The big picture: We don't know how widely the virus is spreading undetected, which makes it more important for leaders to map out worst-case scenarios. But experts say we're also not at a place where closing schools, requiring telecommuting or canceling public events are imminent or practical.

Go deeperArrowMar 1, 2020 - Health
Eileen Drage O'Reilly

Coronavirus may be "at the brink" of a global pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus outbreak may be "at the brink" of a global pandemic, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells Axios.

What's new: Signs people are infecting each other in a more sustainable fashion in China, an uptick in confirmed cases in Japan and Singapore, and research showing people without symptoms may be able to infect each other are fueling concerns that COVID-19 will develop into a pandemic.

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

"You don't want to go to war with a president": Top NIH doctor talks coronavirus response

Dr. Anthony Fauci at a coronavirus press conference at the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Politico that the nation's political polarization is forcing him to "walk the fine balance" of informing the public about the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak and combating misinformation — which can sometimes come from President Trump.

What he's saying: "You should never destroy your own credibility. And you don't want to go to war with a president. ... But you got to walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth."

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Health