South Korea detects "unidentified object" flying over DMZ

South Korea’s military detected an "unidentified object" flying near the border with North Korea Monday, AP reports, as North Korean state media hailed the "amazing" historic meeting between President Trump and its leader Kim Jong-un a day earlier.
Why it matters: While South Korea's military was unable to immediately identify the object at the Demilitarized Zone that separates the 2 Koreas, the incident is a reminder of the tensions at the DMZ. Hours earlier, North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency said Trump and Kim had agreed to proceed with talks with the goal of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
"The top leaders of the two countries agreed to keep in close touch in the future, too, and resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and in the bilateral relations."— KCNA
The big picture: Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step inside North Korea, where he shook hands with Kim. The meeting occurred after Trump tweeted an invitation to Kim some 36 hours earlier. South Korean President Moon Jae-in met attended a meeting with Trump and Kim on South Korea's side of the border.
- Though the meeting occurred at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, Trump said he'd "feel very comfortable" crossing the border to meet with Kim.
- Trump's Vietnam summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier this year ended without any tangible progress on denuclearization.
