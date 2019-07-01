South Korea detects "unidentified object" flying over DMZ

South Korea’s military detected an "unidentified object" flying near the border with North Korea Monday, AP reports, as North Korean state media hailed the "amazing" historic meeting between President Trump and its leader Kim Jong-un a day earlier.

Why it matters: While South Korea's military was unable to immediately identify the object at the Demilitarized Zone that separates the 2 Koreas, the incident is a reminder of the tensions at the DMZ. Hours earlier, North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency said Trump and Kim had agreed to proceed with talks with the goal of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.