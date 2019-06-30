What they're saying: Kim praised Trump's "very courageous and determined act," according to Los Angeles Times reporter Eli Stokols. Trump said, "Stepping across that line is a great honor."

The latest: Trump told reporters traveling with him at the DMZ the area "used to be very very dangerous," but it's become safer since he began talks with Kim, per CNN's Will Ripley.

The president told U.S. troops at the DMZ they're "terrific people," according to CBS News' Mark Knoller.

The big picture: The meeting occurred after Trump tweeted an invitation to Kim some 36 hours earlier. Though the meeting occurred at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, Trump said he'd "feel very comfortable" crossing the border to meet with Kim for the handshake.

Context: This was the third time the 2 leaders have met since Trump took office. They last sat down together at a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, where negotiations broke down without an agreement for denuclearization.

