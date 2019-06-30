Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Trump meets Kim Jong-un at Korean DMZ for historic handshake

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump north of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea.
President Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday invited Kim Jong-un to the White House after becoming the first sitting U.S. president to cross the border into North Korea, where he shook hands with the North Korean leader at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.

Why it matters: This is the first time a U.S. president and North Korean leader have met at the DMZ. Video shows Kim later walking with Trump over to the South Korean side of the border, where he met South Korea's President Moon Jae-in for talks — making it the first trilateral meeting between the 3 leaders. AP reports Trump said after the meeting concluded, "This was a very legendary, very historic day."

What they're saying: Kim praised Trump's "very courageous and determined act," according to Los Angeles Times reporter Eli Stokols. Trump said, "Stepping across that line is a great honor."

The latest: Trump told reporters traveling with him at the DMZ the area "used to be very very dangerous," but it's become safer since he began talks with Kim, per CNN's Will Ripley.

  • The president told U.S. troops at the DMZ they're "terrific people," according to CBS News' Mark Knoller.

The big picture: The meeting occurred after Trump tweeted an invitation to Kim some 36 hours earlier. Though the meeting occurred at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, Trump said he'd "feel very comfortable" crossing the border to meet with Kim for the handshake.

Context: This was the third time the 2 leaders have met since Trump took office. They last sat down together at a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, where negotiations broke down without an agreement for denuclearization.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

