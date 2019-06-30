President Trump on Sunday invited Kim Jong-un to the White House after becoming the first sitting U.S. president to cross the border into North Korea, where he shook hands with the North Korean leader at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.
Why it matters: This is the first time a U.S. president and North Korean leader have met at the DMZ. Video shows Kim later walking with Trump over to the South Korean side of the border, where he met South Korea's President Moon Jae-in for talks — making it the first trilateral meeting between the 3 leaders. AP reports Trump said after the meeting concluded, "This was a very legendary, very historic day."