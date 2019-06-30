President Trump became on Sunday the first U.S. president to step over the border and enter North Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas for a historic handshake with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Details: Afterward, Kim walked with Trump over to the South Korean side of the border, where he met South Korea's President Moon Jae-in for the first trilateral meeting between the 3 leaders. Here's how the historic event unfolded, in photos.
Trump and Kim's historic handshake on North Korea's side of the border. Trump and Kim walk north of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea. Trump and Kim in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom in the DMZ. Trump and Kim south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea. The leaders stand north of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea at the DMZ. Kim meets with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in as Trump looks on. White House senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the DMZ. The president meets U.S. service members stationed in South Korea in Osan Air Base following his historic meeting.