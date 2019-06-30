President Trump became on Sunday the first U.S. president to step over the border and enter North Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas for a historic handshake with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Details: Afterward, Kim walked with Trump over to the South Korean side of the border, where he met South Korea's President Moon Jae-in for the first trilateral meeting between the 3 leaders. Here's how the historic event unfolded, in photos.