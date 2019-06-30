Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

In photos: Trump, Kim and Moon hold historic meeting at Korean DMZ

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and President Trump hold a meeting at the DMZ. All photos: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump became on Sunday the first U.S. president to step over the border and enter North Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas for a historic handshake with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Details: Afterward, Kim walked with Trump over to the South Korean side of the border, where he met South Korea's President Moon Jae-in for the first trilateral meeting between the 3 leaders. Here's how the historic event unfolded, in photos.

Trump and Kim's historic handshake in North Korea.
Trump and Kim's historic handshake on North Korea's side of the border.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with US President Donald Trump in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the DMZ.
Trump and Kim walk north of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un stands with US President Donald Trump south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area in the DMZ.
Trump and Kim in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom in the DMZ.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump walk together at the DMZ.
Trump and Kim south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un stands with US President Donald Trump stand at the DMZ.
The leaders stand north of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea at the DMZ.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (centre L) meets with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (C) as US President Donald Trump (centre R) looks on at the DMZ.
Kim meets with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in as Trump looks on.
Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump (R) and US Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (L) walk south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea.
White House senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the DMZ.
US President Donald Trump meets US service members stationed in South Korea in Osan Air Base.
The president meets U.S. service members stationed in South Korea in Osan Air Base following his historic meeting.
