Trump invites Kim Jong-un to meet at Korean DMZ

President Trump landing in Osaka for the G20 Summit
Photo: KIM HONG-JI/AFP/Getty Images

Before the second day of meetings at the Group of 20 summit, President Trump tweeted an invitation to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "just to shake his hand" at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

Why it matters: Though the meeting would occur at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, Trump said he'd "feel very comfortable" crossing the border to meet with Kim — which would be the first time a U.S. president and North Korean leader have met in the DMZ. "Past presidents have made the trip to talk to U.S. troops and peer through binoculars into enemy territory," according to a Washington Post report.

What they're saying: North Korea has called the invitation a "very interesting offer," while Trump on Saturday told reporters, "We're going there," per NBC. However, in a statement reported by state media, KCNA, a North Korean official clarified that Pyongyang did not receive an “official proposal," per the Post.

Context: If Trump and Kim meet, it would be the third time since Trump took office. The two leaders last sat down together at a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, where negotiations broke down without an agreement for denuclearization.

