Trump invites Kim Jong-un to meet at Korean DMZ

Before the second day of meetings at the Group of 20 summit, President Trump tweeted an invitation to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "just to shake his hand" at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

Why it matters: Though the meeting would occur at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, Trump said he'd "feel very comfortable" crossing the border to meet with Kim — which would be the first time a U.S. president and North Korean leader have met in the DMZ. "Past presidents have made the trip to talk to U.S. troops and peer through binoculars into enemy territory," according to a Washington Post report.